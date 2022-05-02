  • Home
Delhi University Provides Drop-Out Students A 'Centenary' Chance To Take Exams And Complete Degree

The drop-out students have been given this one-time chance in view of the Delhi University's year-long centenary celebrations that started on May 1.

Press Trust of India | Updated: May 2, 2022 4:34 pm IST

Delhi University Provides Drop-Out Students A 'Centenary' Chance To Take Exams And Complete Degree
DU provides drop-out students a 'centenary' chance to take exams and complete degree
New Delhi:

The Delhi University announced on Monday that those who dropped out of college in the final year can register for a one-time "centenary" chance to appear in examinations and complete their degree. The drop-out students have been given this one-time chance in view of the Delhi University's year-long centenary celebrations that started on May 1.

"Undergraduate, postgraduate and professional course students who took regular courses, Non Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), School of Open Learning (SOL) and External Cell will be able to apply for registration. The former students can submit their registration forms for centenary chance examination by June 14, 2022," DU's Dean of Examination said in official order.

Faculties, departments, colleges and centres under the university have been notified to complete the confirmation and verification of registration forms filled by such students by June 20, 2022.

"The former students can also fill their registration form by using online students' portal link of Delhi University. After filling the registration form, the students can keep the printout of the filled forms for further communication," the order said.

Provisional admit cards will be issued after confirmation of the registration form by their respective faculty, department, college or centre, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

University of Delhi

