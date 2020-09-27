  • Home
Delhi University To Promote Intermediate Students With Backlog To Next Semester

Delhi University will promote intermediate semester students with a backlog to the next semester. Such students will be required to clear the examination when it is held next.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 27, 2020 3:43 pm IST

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi has released promotion criteria for the intermediate semester students of Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses. According to an official notification, all UG and PG students (except Council Mandatory Courses, including Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) and School of Open Learning (SOL) students will be allowed to carry forward the subjects in which they have failed.

“The students shall be allowed to carry forward the subjects in which he/she failed in a semester/year and shall be promoted to the next year,” an official statement said.

“However, such students may clear the examination for the course in which he/she has failed/remained absent, when examinations are held next year as per the cycle of semester and the span period,” the statement added.

The students of the second semester (Part I) or fourth semester (Part II) of Undergraduate and Post Graduate Courses are eligible for promotion under the criteria, DU said.

Students of the second Year UG courses under annual mode and second semester (1 Year) PG courses registered with the School of Open Learning and NonCollegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), first-year UG students under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) of School of Open Learning (SoL) are also eligible for the promotion, Delhi University said.

Delhi University further added that the provision is applicable only for the current academic session (2019-20) in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Courses administered by the statutory regulatory bodies or councils will not be covered under this provision.

