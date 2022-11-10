Delhi University Postpones Third Round Of Seat Allocation For UG Programmes

Image credit: File Photo DU round 3 seat allocation postponed

DU UG Admission 2022: The third round of seat allocation at Delhi University which was scheduled to begin on Thursday has been postponed, the varsity said. The new schedule will be announced on Friday, it said in an official statement. A senior university official said the rescheduling has been done as the varsity needed some time to prepare the list for the admission for all supernumerary seats like those under economically weaker section (EWS) and sports categories.

According to an official notice issued by the DU Dean of Admission, the allocation-cum-admission to the third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) has been postponed. "We are taking admission for all supernumerary seats in this round. However, the trials under various categories concluded very recently. So a little more time was needed to finalise the list that is why this rescheduling has been done," DU Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi told PTI. ALSO READ | Delhi University To Release CSAS Round 3 Revised Allocation Schedule Tomorrow

Gandhi said the release of the list has been delayed for one or two days and not more than that. Until now, two rounds of seat allocations have been concluded. The total number of students admitted to the university so far has gone beyond 61,500, of the 70,000 undergraduate seats the DU has on offer.

More than 15,500 students have been admitted to undergraduate courses across Delhi University colleges in the second round of seat allocation, a senior varsity official said. Over 30,500 students, allotted courses across Delhi University colleges, have frozen their seats while over 23,000 candidates opted for the upgradation of seats after the second merit list, the official said.

Meanwhile, the university has also received 1,008 mid-entry applications. The varsity had given a window from November 5 to 7 for mid-entry for fresh applicants.

The admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases – the first phase is the application process, the second phase was for preference filling, and the third phase was seat allotment-cum-admission. This year, Delhi University is admitting students through CUET scores instead of their Class 12 marks. On September 12, the university released the CSAS, its admission-cum-allocation policy.

