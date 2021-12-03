Delhi University Postpones Release Of Third Merit List; Admission Against 2nd Merit List Extended
University of Delhi will release DU PG third merit list 2021 on December 7.
University of Delhi will release DU PG third merit list 2021 on December 7. The university has extended the admission process against the DU second merit list. Candidates who got shortlisted in the DU PG second admission list can apply till December 3 (5 pm). DU has extended the admission process under the DU second merit list 2021 till December 4 (5 pm).
Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here
DU issued a notice informing about the revised PG admission schedule and said, “Admissions under the Second Admission list of PG programs have been extended till 5:00pm, Saturday 04th December, 2021. The candidates who were reallocated/shortlisted in the Second Admission List can apply till 5:00pm, Friday 03rd December 2021 and make payments after approvals till 5:00pm, Saturday 04th December, 2021,” DU in its latest notice informed candidates.
DU PG 3rd Merit List: Revised Schedule
Event
Date and Time
Display of DU 3rd admission list on website
December 7
Candidates to apply
December 8 (10 am)-December 9 2021 (11:59 pm)
Departments/ Colleges to verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against DU 3rd merit list
December 8 (10 am) – December 10 (5 pm)
Payments against DU 3rd merit list 2021
December 11 (1 pm)
DU PG Admission 2021: How To Apply
Go to the official DU admission website- admission.uod.ac.in
Login to the students’ dashboard using asked credentials
Fill in the choice of course
Upload the required documents for verification
Pay the admission fee
Click on Submit
Download the application form
Take a print out for further reference