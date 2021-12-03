Delhi University Postpones Release Of Third Merit List; Admission Against 2nd Merit List Extended

DU to release PG third merit list on December 7

University of Delhi will release DU PG third merit list 2021 on December 7. The university has extended the admission process against the DU second merit list. Candidates who got shortlisted in the DU PG second admission list can apply till December 3 (5 pm). DU has extended the admission process under the DU second merit list 2021 till December 4 (5 pm).

DU issued a notice informing about the revised PG admission schedule and said, “Admissions under the Second Admission list of PG programs have been extended till 5:00pm, Saturday 04th December, 2021. The candidates who were reallocated/shortlisted in the Second Admission List can apply till 5:00pm, Friday 03rd December 2021 and make payments after approvals till 5:00pm, Saturday 04th December, 2021,” DU in its latest notice informed candidates.

DU PG 3rd Merit List: Revised Schedule

Event Date and Time Display of DU 3rd admission list on website December 7 Candidates to apply December 8 (10 am)-December 9 2021 (11:59 pm) Departments/ Colleges to verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against DU 3rd merit list December 8 (10 am) – December 10 (5 pm) Payments against DU 3rd merit list 2021 December 11 (1 pm)





DU PG Admission 2021: How To Apply