DU UG admission CSAS first list not today

The University of Delhi (DU) has postponed the release of the first allotment list of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) by a day, officials told PTI. Scheduled to be out today, October 18 at 5 pm, the DU admission CSAS first allotment list will now be issued tomorrow, October 19. When published, the admission.uod.ac.in will host the DU admission 2022 CSAS UG first phase allotment list. The DU UG round-1 merit list will be prepared on the basis of the combination of programmes and colleges selected by the applicants during the DU UG preference filling phase.

The development, according to PTI, comes as the Supreme Court is set to hear on Wednesday a plea by St Stephen's College, one of the colleges under DU, against a Delhi High Court order on admissions. The High Court has asked the college to follow the admission policy formulated by DU, according to which 100 per cent weightage has to be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 score while granting admissions to non-minority students in its undergraduate courses. St Stephen's College, however, wants to give only 85 per cent weightage to CUET and 15 per cent to interviews for admitting students across categories.

Candidates who are satisfied with the DU UG CSAS merit list will be required to submit their acceptance. Earlier the acceptance submission date was between October 19 and October 21. Now, when the CSAS merit list date has been deferred, the university might also as well postpone the scheduled dates. After acceptance submission by the DU UG aspirants, colleges will verify and approve the online applications. The last date to pay the online admission fees by the candidates was October 24.

CSAS 2022 round 1 allocation list will also be based on the category of candidates. The categories are divided into UR, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, EWS, Minority, PwBD and KM. A DU statement issued earlier said that the availability of seats in DU UG programmes and colleges will be the main factor in the preparation of the merit list.

The DU UG admission CSAS second and third merit lists were scheduled to be released on October 30 and November 10, followed by a DU spot allocation list on November 22, 2022.

The university will begin performance trials for extra-curricular activities quota (ECA) admissions from today, October 18. Admission through the ECA supernumerary quota this time for the academic year 2022-23 is being done in 14 categories, with the highest number of registrations, 1,748, from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) category, a DU official said.