Delhi University PG 4th Merit List 2021 Released, How To Check

The Delhi University colleges will approve the admissions of the students on the basis of DU PG fourth merit list 2021 from December 27 to 28. The last date to pay the admission fee is December 29

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 25, 2021 3:01 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Delhi University PG 4th Merit List 2021 Released, How To Check
The last date to pay the admission fee is December 29
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

DU PG 4th Merit List 2021: The University of Delhi has released the merit list for the fourth round of postgraduate admissions. So far, DU PG fourth merit list has been released for MA Applied Psychology, MA Buddhist Studies, MA Economics, MA English, MA Geography, MA Hindi, MA History, MA Linguistics, MA Psychology, MA Sanskrit, MA Urdu, MA/ M.Sc Maths, MA/ M.Sc Statistics, M.Com, M.Sc Genetics, M.Sc Geology, M.Sc Zoology, Master of Journalism, M.Sc Mathematics Education, Master of Operational Research, M.Sc- Ph.D Combined Degree course- Biomedical Sciences, and B.Ed. The entire merit list is available at the website- admission.uod.ac.in, for other courses, it will be available soon.

The Delhi University colleges will approve the admissions of the students on the basis of DU PG fourth merit list 2021 from December 27 to 28. The last date to pay the admission fee for DU PG 4th merit list 2021 will be December 29 (5 pm).

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS, PwBD must be in possession of the required documents at the time of seeking admission under Fourth and Spot Admissions. No undertaking, DU said, will be allowed in this final round.

DU PG 4th Merit List 2021: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website- admission.uod.ac.in
  2. Click on the course-wise merit list
  3. A PDF containing the list of selected candidates will appear on the screen
  4. Download the merit list, take a print out for further reference.

The selected candidates will have to login to the PG admission portals, select programme and preference order of colleges. The Head of the Department or Principal of the college will approve the admission after verifying the online uploaded certificates and allocate the seat.

After that, the candidates will have to pay the admission fees online within the prescribed deadline. Those who pay the fee will be considered admitted provisionally.

For details on PG admission, please visit the website- admission.uod.ac.in.

