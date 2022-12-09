Delhi University PG Admission 2022: Registration Against Second Round Allotment Closes Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com The registration process will be closed at 5 PM today

DU PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi will close the registration process against second round allotment today, December 9. The candidates can apply for admission through the official website- admission.uod.ac.in till 5 PM today. The admission process was earlier started on December 8.

Apart from filling the application form, the documents required to upload are- passport size photograph, signature, a valid ID proof, Class 10 certificate as date of birth proof and caste certificate.

The colleges are required to verify and approve the admission of candidates till December 10. The aspirants must pay the requisite fee against the second merit list till December 10 (11:59 pm). ALSO READ | Delhi University Decides To Increase Batch Strength In Lectures Amid Dissensions

DU PG Admission 2022: How To Register At Admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the PG admission portal link on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in Fill the application form and upload the required documents Pay the admission fee Download the admission letter Take a print out for further references.

Following the second round of admission, the third admission list will be released on December 12. The admission procedure based on the third merit list will be completed by December 15. For details on DU PG admission, please visit the website- admission.uod.ac.in.