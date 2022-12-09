  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University PG Admission 2022: Registration Against Second Round Allotment Closes Today

Delhi University PG Admission 2022: Registration Against Second Round Allotment Closes Today

DU PG Admission 2022: The colleges are required to verify and approve the admission of candidates till December 10. The aspirants must pay the requisite fee against the second merit list till December 10 (11:59 pm)

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 9, 2022 9:16 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Decides To Increase Batch Strength In Lectures Amid Dissensions
Delhi University To Hold Postgraduate Admissions Through CUET, Executive Council Passes Resolution
DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University Begins Admission Against Second Round Allotment
DU PG 2022: Second Admission List Out For Some Courses; Direct Link Here
Online Admission Against DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-Off Begins Today
Delhi University To Release PG Second Admission List Today
Delhi University PG Admission 2022: Registration Against Second Round Allotment Closes Today
The registration process will be closed at 5 PM today
Image credit: shutterstock.com

DU PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi will close the registration process against second round allotment today, December 9. The candidates can apply for admission through the official website- admission.uod.ac.in till 5 PM today. The admission process was earlier started on December 8.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

Apart from filling the application form, the documents required to upload are- passport size photograph, signature, a valid ID proof, Class 10 certificate as date of birth proof and caste certificate.

The colleges are required to verify and approve the admission of candidates till December 10. The aspirants must pay the requisite fee against the second merit list till December 10 (11:59 pm). ALSO READ | Delhi University Decides To Increase Batch Strength In Lectures Amid Dissensions

DU PG Admission 2022: How To Register At Admission.uod.ac.in

  1. Click on the PG admission portal link on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in
  2. Fill the application form and upload the required documents
  3. Pay the admission fee
  4. Download the admission letter
  5. Take a print out for further references.

Following the second round of admission, the third admission list will be released on December 12. The admission procedure based on the third merit list will be completed by December 15. For details on DU PG admission, please visit the website- admission.uod.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Admission DU PG Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Decides To Increase Batch Strength In Lectures Amid Dissensions
Delhi University Decides To Increase Batch Strength In Lectures Amid Dissensions
Delhi University To Hold Postgraduate Admissions Through CUET, Executive Council Passes Resolution
Delhi University To Hold Postgraduate Admissions Through CUET, Executive Council Passes Resolution
DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University Begins Admission Against Second Round Allotment
DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University Begins Admission Against Second Round Allotment
National Children Science Congress: Project Of Students From Tribal Jawhar To Be Presented
National Children Science Congress: Project Of Students From Tribal Jawhar To Be Presented
Banaras Hindu University To Confer Degrees To Over 37,000 Students During Its 102nd Convocation
Banaras Hindu University To Confer Degrees To Over 37,000 Students During Its 102nd Convocation
.......................... Advertisement ..........................