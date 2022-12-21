Delhi University PG 4th Admission List Today At Admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG fourth admission list will release today December 21, 2022

Delhi University will release the postgraduate fourth admission list today, December 21, 2022. The DU PG fourth admission list will be published on the official website of the university– admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the DU entrance exam for postgraduate programmes and whose names are on the admission list can proceed to apply for admission from December 22 to December 23, 2022 (till 11:59 pm).

The candidates can apply online by filling the registration form and uploading all relevant documents till December 9 (5 pm). The department or colleges will verify and approve the admission of candidates who applied against the DU PG fourth/spot admission list from December 22 (10 am) to December 24 (5 pm). Candidates must pay the requisite fee against the fourth merit list till December 25, 2022 (11:59 pm).

DU PG Admission 2022 Fourth/Spot Round: Schedule

Events Date Display of Fourth/Spot Admission list on website December 21, 2022

Candidates to apply December 22 to December 23, 2022 (till 11:59 pm) Departments/Colleges to verify and approve admissions of candidates December 22 to December 24, 2022 (till 5 pm) Payments against 1 st merit list December 25, 2022 (till 11:59 pm)

To access the fourth admission list, candidates first need to visit the official website and then click on the DU PG 4th admission list link available on the homepage. The PG fourth admission list will then get displayed on the screen. Candidates can check the admission list and download it for further admission process.