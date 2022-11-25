Delhi University Organises Programme On "Contribution Of Tribal Heroes In Freedom Struggle"

Image credit: Official Release Delhi University Programme

The University of Delhi (UoD) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) have jointly organized a programme on "Tribal Heroes’ Contribution in the Freedom Struggle" on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava. On the occasion, NCST chairman, Harsh Chauhan was the chief guest and NCST member, Anant Nayak was present as the special guest. The programme was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor of DU, Professor Yogesh Singh.

Mr Chouhan pointed out that there was a great gap between the image and reality of tribal communities in India. So, initiatives like this would help to throw light on the significant role played by the tribals in Indian history in order to make people educated about the tribal populations and transform their perception.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyendra Singh, Vice President, Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, stressed on the contribution of prominent tribal revolutionaries like Birsa Munda, Tilkamanjhi, Rani Chennamma, BhimaNayak, Chakra Bisoi and his uncle Dora Bisoi, Sidhu and KanhuMurmu, among many others who led the resistance against British. He reiterated the need to remember the contribution of these unsung heroes.

Alka Tiwari, NCST secretary, asserted that it is important to educate people about the structure, duties, functions and powers of the NCST as mandated by the constitution. Ananta Nayak recalled that the contribution of the tribal community in Indian history dates much before the advent of the British and can be traced back to the period of Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Professor Yogesh Singh underlined the importance of organizing programmes like these in universities. He opined that it educates us about our unsung heroes who gave their lives for us and the least that we can do is to remember them and get inspired by their lives.

A video, prepared by NCST, was also played that showcased the problems being faced by tribal communities in contemporary times and the role of NCST in empowering them. Dr Vikas Gupta, registrar, DU delivered the vote of thanks.