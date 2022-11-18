Image credit: Screengrab/ Youtube The slogan for the centenary run is "Run for DU"

The University of Delhi (DU) has conducted the centenary run on Friday, November 18 to observe 75 years of independence and in honour of 100 years since the establishment of the university. The slogan for the centenary run is "Run for DU". A large number of students, research scholars, teachers, non-teaching staff and alumni will participate in the run.

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra flagged off the run from the Sports Complex Ground in presence of Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, Arjun Munda, Union Cabinet Minister for Tribal Affairs and Vivek Thakur, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education.

DU Centenary Run (18th November, 2022)https://t.co/FGA8AGiB58 — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) November 18, 2022

The university is organising the run under the Fit India Movement, a nationwide movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The University of Delhi is organizing a centenary run on November 18 under the slogan 'Run for DU' to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence and 100 glorious years of its academic excellence, the University of Delhi will organise the run on Friday, November 18 at 8 am," the university said in a statement.

