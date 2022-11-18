  • Home
Delhi University Organises Centenary Run To Mark 75 Years Of Independence

The slogan for the centenary run is "Run for DU". A large number of students, research scholars, teachers, non-teaching staff and alumni will participate in the run

Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 18, 2022 10:21 am IST

Delhi University Organises Centenary Run To Mark 75 Years Of Independence
The slogan for the centenary run is "Run for DU"
Image credit: Screengrab/ Youtube
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) has conducted the centenary run on Friday, November 18 to observe 75 years of independence and in honour of 100 years since the establishment of the university. The slogan for the centenary run is "Run for DU". A large number of students, research scholars, teachers, non-teaching staff and alumni will participate in the run.

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra flagged off the run from the Sports Complex Ground in presence of Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, Arjun Munda, Union Cabinet Minister for Tribal Affairs and Vivek Thakur, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education.

The university is organising the run under the Fit India Movement, a nationwide movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The University of Delhi is organizing a centenary run on November 18 under the slogan 'Run for DU' to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence and 100 glorious years of its academic excellence, the University of Delhi will organise the run on Friday, November 18 at 8 am," the university said in a statement.

- With PTI Inputs

University of Delhi
