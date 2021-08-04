Delhi University Open Session To Start Today To Facilitate Students In UG Admission

DU virtual open sessions from today

The University of Delhi (DU) has started the online admission process for students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes on August 2. To facilitate the students in online admission process, the university will start open sessions from today, August 4. The open sessions will continue till August 7. The Open Sessions, scheduled to be held between August 4 and August 7, will be conducted from 4 pm.

The Virtual Open Days have been planned to assist the prospective candidates about the UG registration process and the admission process. Applicants will also have the option to interact with the panellists. Along with the Zoom App, the webinar will also be telecasted live on DU's official Facebook and YouTube channels.

The application for around 70,000 UG seats has opened on August 3 and will continue till August 31. The online admission portal seeks to enable the students desiring admission to the university to fill the admission forms, pay fees and check details without any problem from the comfort of their homes.

According to official data, over 64,000 aspirants have registered on the Delhi University's admission portal in less than 24 hours, till Tuesday, August 3.

Even this year, students will not have to choose their course or college while filling the form, like last year. Once a student fills the DU application form, he or she will be eligible for admission to every college and course, provided they meet the eligibility criteria, officials said.