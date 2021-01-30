Delhi University To Open For Final Year Students From February 1

The University of Delhi (DU), in a new guideline issued on January 29, announced that colleges, centres and departments under the university will reopen for offline classes from Monday, February 1. The Delhi University will, however, reopen for only the final year students. The DU final-year students, as per a DU statement, can attend the colleges, centres and departments for their laboratory, practical, skill, library and related activities in small batches.

The DU statement also said that the university will function with 100 per cent staff strength from February 1. However, it is stated that the Section Officer or the Unit Head can plan the timings of the staff so that crowding at the entry and exit points are avoided.

Notification regarding functioning of

While announcing the Delhi University reopening date, DU has said that the discretion regarding the reopening of the colleges, centres and departments and allowing the visits of final-year DU students in batches will be made by the Principals, Directors and the Heads in line with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures released.

Most of the schools and higher educational institutions in the country will resume for offline classes to continue the teaching-learning process from February 1. The physical distancing of at least six-feet, use of face masks, frequent hand-washing and following respiratory etiquettes like covering one's mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing are to be followed.