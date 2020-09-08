Delhi University: Open Book Exam To Be Held From September 14, Varsity Issues Safety Guidelines Amid COVID-19

To ensure the health and safety of the students appearing for the second phase of Open Book Examination (OBE) scheduled to be held from September 14, the University of Delhi has issued an official notification highlighting the safety guidelines to be followed during the examination.

"In adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the health ministry, the colleges will implement social distancing measures and maintain Standard of hygiene as per the Government of India guidelines in the current situation of COVID-19,” the notification read.

The students who are appearing for the Open Book Examination (OBE) second phase remotely using the ICT facilities will receive the question papers for each session of examination on their registered e-mail. However, an additional facility is being provided to the students for downloading the question papers if in case, a student fails to receive the same on his/her e-mail in time before the commencement of the examination due to network problems or other technical reasons.

If a student fails to receive the question paper on his/her registered e-mail, he/she can download the same from the online portal of the examination branch. The link for accessing the portal shall be as below:

https: //examportal.duresult.in/StudentPortal /login.aspx

The question paper for each session of the examination shall be available on the portal 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination of each session.

The student will be required to enter the Unique Paper Code (UPC) for the particular examination for which he/she needs to download the question paper.

Delhi University Exam 2020: SOPs To Be Followed

1. The candidates appearing for the examination shall submit a self-declaration (undertaking) before entering the examination centre.

2. Queue manager/ropes and Floor masks will be arranged outside the centre to ensure that the candidates maintain a space of at least 6 feet from each other at all the time.

3. Thermo guns for Temperature check of candidates and all staff on duty should be ensured.

5. All staff on examination duty must wear face masks.

6. The gap between two seats should be maintained during the examination.

7. Candidate Seating Area (desk and the chair) to be thoroughly sanitized before the start of each shift of examination.

8. Manual attendance will be taken from the students with signature, unique paper code (of the particular paper), date and session of the examination after completion of each session of examination while maintaining a safe distance.

9, A tray/dropbox to be provided in each room for the students to keep their answer sheets after completion of the examination for each session in the presence of the invigilator maintaining a safe distance. The tray/dropbox should be sanitized thoroughly before the commencement of each session of examination.

10. Seating plan of allotted students along with Room No. may be communicated to the students appearing for the examination as per the date and session in one day advance through registered e-mail/WhatsApp to avoid enquiry at the time of entry and start of the examination.

11. It should be ensured that all the processes are touch-free, to the maximum possible extent, to ensure Social Distancing norms.

12. On completion of a shift, the candidates should be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time.

13. Advisory notice boards to caution the candidates about Social Distancing precautions to be positioned at suitable locations within and near the centre.