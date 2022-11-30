Online Admission Against DU NCWEB 5th Cut-Off List Starts Today

  • Home
Delhi University UG Admission NCWEB: The online admission window which opens today will remain active till December 1 (11:59 pm).

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 30, 2022 8:53 am IST

DU NCWEB admission against 5th cut-off list starts today
New Delhi:

With the announcement of the Delhi University’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) fifth cut-off list 2022 on Tuesday, November 29, candidates will be able to register online against the fifth DU NCWEB cut-off list from today, November 30 (10 am) at respective teaching centres. The online admission window will remain active till December 1 (11:59 pm). Admission to most DU NCWEB colleges is closed. Miranda House College and Hansraj College have closed admissions for BCom programmes.

While the highest cut-off for BCom programme for the General Category students is 70 per cent at Deen Dayal Upadhyay College and SGGSC, followed by Vivekananda College at 65 per cent marks, the highest cut-off for BA programme as per the NCWEB fifth cut-off list is for the BA Economics + Political Science of Hansraj College at 85 per cent.

While announcing the DU NCWEB cut-off list, the university in a statement said: "The Fifth Cut-Off list for Admissions to BA (Programme) and BCom courses of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2022-2023 is being notified/displayed on the website -- du.ac.in on Tuesday, the 29th November, 2022.”

“Online Admission shall commence from Wednesday, the 30th November, 2022,” the NCWEB statement added.

