Delhi University Not Reopening On September 20, Varsity Refutes Fake Notice

DU not opening on September 20; Fake notice doing rounds

The University of Delhi and its colleges will not reopen on September 20 for second and third year students as claimed on a fake notice which is being circulated on social media, the university has confirmed. DU took to Twitter to deny the notification on reopening of the University.

The notification claims that to attend physical classes, students need to take at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and other precautionary measures will be followed in the university. However, the university has now denied releasing any such office order.

Fake office order

Kindly note pic.twitter.com/ZafBaGmeaN — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) September 1, 2021

While DU has no plan to reopen its campus, demands for resuming offline teaching-learning are on a rise.

Yesterday, students campaigned on social media to reopen the Delhi University. Members of the Delhi University Unit of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) had also protested outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office.

On reopening the campus, DU registrar Vikas Gupta had told PTI, "We have an executive council meeting on August 31 and we will plan after that and hold a meeting. We won't be able to resume from September 1. Whenever we open, we will first open for Science students." An official confirmation from the university is awaited.

DU had earlier decided to reopen for Science stream students from August 16 but the decision had been deferred.

Many states have reopened educational institutions today, including colleges and universities, for offline classes. In Delhi, schools for Classes 9-12 students reopened on September 1 after months