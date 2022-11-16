Delhi University NCWEB UG Admission 2022 Against Special Cut-Off Begins Today; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in till November 17

DU NCWEB UG Admission 2022: The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) under Delhi University will commence the admission process against special cut-off from today, November 16. The candidates can apply online through the official website-- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in against the special cut-off till November 17 (11:59 pm) at respective teaching centres.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

NCWEB earlier released the first special cut-off on November 15. The NCWEB first special cut-off list has been released for BA and BCom programmes. "The first special cut-off is for those candidates who were eligible but could not/ did not take admission in the earlier three cut-offs for whatsoever reasons,” an NCWEB statement said. ALSO READ | DU Issues ECA, Sports, CW Quota Round-1 Allocation Lists For Admission To UG Programmes

“Applicants who have secured admission in any of the earlier three cut-off lists in any programme or college of the University of Delhi will not be eligible to participate in the special cut-off, that is, movementof applicants will not be allowed. Hence, cancellation option for candidates will be suspended during the 1st special cut-off,” the NCWEB statement added.

The university will release the fourth cut-off list on November 22. At present, there are 26 designated NCWEB centres for UG students and one for PG. The classes here are being conducted on weekends.

For details on NCWEB admissions, please visit the official website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.