Delhi University NCWEB UG Admission 2022 Against Fourth Cut-Off Begins Today

Apply for NCWEB UG admission at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

DU NCWEB UG Admissions 2022: The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) under Delhi University will conduct the admission process against fourth cut-off from today, November 23. The candidates can apply online on the official website-- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in at respective teaching centres. The NCWEB admission process will be held till November 24, the candidates can submit the application fee by November 25, 2022.

The fourth cut-off list for admission to BA, B.Com programme is available on the official website- du.ac.in. "The fourth cut-off list for Admissions to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2022-2023 is being notified/displayed on the website- www.du.ac.in on Tuesday, the 22nd November, 2022. Online Admission shall commence from Wednesday, the 23rd November, 2022. Details of the cut-off percentage of marks (Fourth Admission List) at which admissions to above courses will be offered by different Centres of the Board are given in the enclosed chart," DU release read. ALSO READ | Delhi University To Release Merit List For Spot Admissions Today

The candidates can check the NCWEB 4th Cut-Off 2022 on the website- admission.uod.ac.in. Click on NCWEB fourth cut-off link, the cut-off will appear on the screen. Download NCWEB 4th cut-off list, and take a print out for further reference.

The NCWEB offers undergraduate Arts (BA) and Commerce (BCom) including postgraduate degree in Mathematics, English, Hindi, Political Science, History, Sanskrit. Only women students are allowed to take admissions at 26 designated NCWEB centres for UG students and one for PG.