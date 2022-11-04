Delhi University NCWEB Admission 2022: Registration Against Second Cut-Off To Close Today
DU NCWEB Admission 2022: The NCWEB registration will be closed on November 4 at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in
DU NCWEB Admission 2022: The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) will close the registration process against second cut-off on November 4. The candidates who got selected in the second cut-off list can apply online on the official website-- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. The NCWEB application process was started on November 2.
To apply on NCWEB portal- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in, candidates need to enter details of applicant's full name, email, password, mobile number. According to DU, the colleges have to complete the application for admission till November 5, the candidates can pay application fees till November 6 (5 PM).
DU NCWEB Admission 2022: How To Apply Online Against 2nd Cut-Off
- Visit the official website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in
- Click on NCWEB 2nd Cut-Off registration link
- Enter email, password, captcha code
- Upload documents after verification
- Pay the application fee
- Download NCWEB application page and take a print out for further reference.
The Delhi University released the NCWEB second cut-off list on November 1. The highest cut-off for BCom course touched 92 per cent at Miranda House, followed by Hansraj College- 91 per cent, Jesus and Mary College- 90 per cent. The highest cut-off for BA programme was 91 per cent at Miranda House.