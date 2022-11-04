  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University NCWEB Admission 2022: Registration Against Second Cut-Off To Close Today

Delhi University NCWEB Admission 2022: Registration Against Second Cut-Off To Close Today

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: The NCWEB registration will be closed on November 4 at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 4, 2022 9:44 am IST

RELATED NEWS

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Accepts Over 15,000 New Applicants Against CSAS Round 2 Allocation
DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Pay Fees Against CSAS Round-2 Today
DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Registration Against Second Cut-Off Begins; Direct Link
Student Groups Accord Grand Welcome To Freshers As Delhi University's New Academic Session Begins
First Day Of College: Delhi University UG 1st Semester Students Excited About New Journey
Delhi University To Commence UG First Year Class From November 2
Delhi University NCWEB Admission 2022: Registration Against Second Cut-Off To Close Today
NCWEB registration will be closed at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) will close the registration process against second cut-off on November 4. The candidates who got selected in the second cut-off list can apply online on the official website-- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. The NCWEB application process was started on November 2.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

To apply on NCWEB portal- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in, candidates need to enter details of applicant's full name, email, password, mobile number. According to DU, the colleges have to complete the application for admission till November 5, the candidates can pay application fees till November 6 (5 PM).

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: How To Apply Online Against 2nd Cut-Off

  • Visit the official website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in
  • Click on NCWEB 2nd Cut-Off registration link
  • Enter email, password, captcha code
  • Upload documents after verification
  • Pay the application fee
  • Download NCWEB application page and take a print out for further reference.

The Delhi University released the NCWEB second cut-off list on November 1. The highest cut-off for BCom course touched 92 per cent at Miranda House, followed by Hansraj College- 91 per cent, Jesus and Mary College- 90 per cent. The highest cut-off for BA programme was 91 per cent at Miranda House.

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi University of Delhi Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Felicitates Winners Of CBSE-CVC Essay Writing Competition 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Felicitates Winners Of CBSE-CVC Essay Writing Competition 2022
GATE 2023 Application Form Correction Dates Revised, To Open From November 8
GATE 2023 Application Form Correction Dates Revised, To Open From November 8
Heavy Rains: Puducherry Schools To Remain Closed On November 4-5
Heavy Rains: Puducherry Schools To Remain Closed On November 4-5
Air pollution: Noida Schools Ordered To Hold Online Classes Till November 8
Air pollution: Noida Schools Ordered To Hold Online Classes Till November 8
Mizoram University 17th Convocation: President Droupadi Murmu Appreciates Rising Number Of Girl Students
Mizoram University 17th Convocation: President Droupadi Murmu Appreciates Rising Number Of Girl Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................