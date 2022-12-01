Delhi University NCWEB Admission 2022 Against 5th Cut-Off Ends Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check NCWEB 5th cut-off list at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: The University of Delhi's Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) will close the admission against fifth cut-off list 2022 today, December 1. The candidates can apply till 11:59 PM today on the official website- ncweb.du.ac.in. The colleges are required to submit admission approvals by December 2 (5 PM), the candidates can pay the admission fee till December 3.

The NCWEB admission registration was earlier started on November 30. To apply for NCWEB admission, visit the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. Fill the application form with details, pay the application fee. Click on submit, download and take a print out for further reference.

The NCWEB fifth cut-off list is available on the official website- ncweb.du.ac.in. The cut-off for BCom programme touched at 70 per cent for various colleges, while 65 per cent for BA programme.

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Steps To Check 5th Cut-Off At Ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

Visit the official website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

Click on NCWEB 5th cut-off link

NCWEB 5th cut-off list will appear on the screen

Download 5th cut-off list and take a print out for further reference.

The NCWEB offers undergraduate Arts (BA) and Commerce (BCom) including postgraduate degree in Mathematics, English, Hindi, Political Science, History, Sanskrit. Only women students are allowed to take admissions at 26 designated NCWEB centres for UG students and one for PG.