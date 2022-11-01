  • Home
DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Candidates scoring above the cut-off marks can register online against the DU NCWEB second cut-off list from November 2 (10 am) to November 4 (11:59 pm) at respective teaching centres.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 1, 2022 6:50 pm IST

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: 2nd Cut-Off List Out At Ncweb.du.ac.in; Registration Starts Tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has issued the DU NCWEB second cut-off 2022 list today, on November 1. The NCWEB 2nd cut-off list has been released for BA and BCom programmes. Students seeking admission to NCWEB can check the DU NCWEB cut-off list for the BA and BCOM programmes at du.ac.in. The education board will allow the candidates to register online against the DU NCWEB second cut-off list between November 2 (10 am) and November 4 (11:59 pm) at respective teaching centres. The DU NCWEB first cut-off list was released on October 25.

"The Second Cut-Off list for Admissions to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2022-2023 is being notified/displayed on the website: www.du.ac.in on Tuesday, the 1st November, 2022,” an NCWEB statement said.

“Online Admission shall commence from Wednesday, the 2nd November, 2022,” the NCWEB statement added.

The highest cut-off for BCom courses for General Category students as per the NCWEB cut-off list is 92 per cent at Miranda House, followed by Hansraj College at 91 per cent marks and Jesus and Mary College at 90 per cent.

While the highest cut-off for BA programme as per the NCWEB second cut-off list is for the BA Economics + Political Science of Miranda House at 91 per cent followed by 90 per cent at Hansraj College.

