Delhi University NCWEB 5th Cut-Off 2021 Released, Important Details

DU NCWEB 5th Cut-Off 2021: The board will allow the students to register online against the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off list from December 10

Updated: Dec 8, 2021 7:17 pm IST

Delhi University NCWEB 5th Cut-Off 2021 Released, Important Details
DU NCWEB 5th Cut-Off 2021 released
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

DU NCWEB 5th Cut-Off 2021: The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has released the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off 2021 list on Thursday, December 9. The NCWEB 5th cut-off list has been released for BA programmes and BCom courses. Students seeking admission to NCWEB can check the DU NCWEB cut-off list for the BCom and BA programmes at du.ac.in. The board will allow the students to register online against the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off list from December 10.

According to NCWEB statement, "The Fifth Cut-Off list for Admissions to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2021-2022 is being notified /displayed on the website: www.du.ac.in on Wednesday, the 8th December, 2021. Online Admission shall commence from Friday, the 10th December, 2021."

The NCWEB first, second, third and fourth cut-off lists were released on October 29, November 8, November 15 and December 1.

