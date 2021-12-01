  • Home
Delhi University NCWEB 4th Cut-Off 2021 Released, Important Details

DU NCWEB 4th Cut-Off 2021: The admission process will commence from December 3, the candidates can apply at du.ac.in

Admission process begins from December 3
New Delhi:

DU NCWEB 4th Cut-Off 2021: The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has released the DU NCWEB fourth cut-off 2021 list on Wednesday, December 1. The NCWEB 4th cut-off list has been released for BA programmes and BCom courses. Students seeking admission to NCWEB can check the DU NCWEB cut-off list for the BCom and BA programmes at du.ac.in. The board will allow the students to register online against the DU NCWEB fourth cut-off list from December 3.

According to NCWEB statement, "The fourth cut-off list for admission to BA and B.Com course of the non-collegiate women's education board (NCWEB), for the academic year 2021-22 is being notified/ displayed on the website- du.ac.in on Wednesday, December 1. Online admission shall commence from Friday, December 3, 2021."

The NCWEB first, second and third cut-off lists were released on October 29, November 8 and November 15 respectively.

