Delhi University NCWEB 2022 Admission Against Third Cut-Off Begins Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com The online admission will be continued till November 11

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi's Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) will commence the admission process against third cut-off from today, November 10, the online admission will be continued till November 11. The colleges can complete the approvals for admission till November 12, the last date for fee payment is November 13.

The third cut-off list was earlier released on November 9, candidates can check the college-wise third cut-off for DU NCWEB Admission 2022 on the official website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. "The third cut-off list for admissions to BA (programme) and BCom courses of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2022-2023 is being notified/displayed on the website-- du.ac.in on Wednesday, the November 9, 2022. Online admission shall commence from Thursday, the November 10, 2022," NCWEB statement mentioned.

As per the NCWEB third cut-off list, the highest cut-off at Miranda House touched at 87, Hansraj College- 86 per cent marks, Jesus and Mary College- 83 per cent. For the BCom programme, third cut-off list for the general category is at Miranda House at 88 per cent followed by 87 per cent at Hansraj College.

For details on NCWEB 2022 admission, please visit the official website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.