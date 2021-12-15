Delhi University NCWEB 2nd Special Cut-Off 2021 List Out, Important Details

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Delhi University

DU NCWEB 2nd Special Cut-Off List 2021: The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) under University of Delhi (DU) has released the second special cut-off list on Wednesday (December 15). The NCWEB special cut-off list has been released for BA programmes and BCom courses. Students can check the DU NCWEB cut-off special list for the BCom and BA programmes at du.ac.in.

The candidates can apply online on the official website from Friday (December 17). "The 2nd special cut-off is for those candidates who were eligible but could not/ did not take admission in the earlier fifth cut-offs for whatsover reasons," DU statement mentioned.

According to DU, "applicants who have secured admission in any of the earlier five cut-off lists in any programme/ college of the University of Delhi will not be eligible to participate in the special cut-off, that is, movement of applicants will not be allowed. Hence, cancellation option for candidates will be suspended during the 2nd special cut-off."

Most of the colleges have closed the admission process under general category in both BA and BCom courses. The NCWEB first, second, third, fourth and fifth cut-off lists were released on October 29, November 8, November 15, December 1 and December 9.