Delhi University May-June 2022 Exams: Last Date To Submit Exam Forms Extended, Apply By May 3

Students appearing for the undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses' May-June 2022 exam of non-CBCS and semester-based programmes will now be able to apply for the exams till May 3 (5:30 pm).

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 2, 2022 6:24 pm IST

DU extends application form date for May-June 2022 exams
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the last date for the submission of exam forms. Students appearing for the undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses' May-June 2022 exam of non-CBCS and semester-based programmes will now be able to apply for the exams till May 3 (5:30 pm). Students can fill the application form on the online student portal. The students will also be required to pay the fee online on the link provided by the respective faculty, department, or college

“All concerned students of Under Graduate/Post Graduate/Professional Courses of Non-CBCS and Semester II/IV/VI/Annual Mode I/l1/I1I scheme for Academic Year 2021-22 are hereby informed that the last date of submission of Examination Forms for the Examination to be held in May/June, 2022 is extended upto 03.05.2022 (Tuesday) by 5:30 pm,” a DU statement said.

After filling the examination form, students have to keep the printout of the filled forms for further communication. The admit card will be issued by the university after confirmation of the examination form by their respective faculty, department or college. "The details of accessing the software of Examination Form by Faculty/Department/College shall be provided separately to each Faculty/Department/College," the university added.

University of Delhi

