Delhi University May-June 2022 Exams: Application Process To End Today; Details Here

DU May-June Exams 2022: The application process for the University of Delhi (DU) undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses' May-June 2022 exam will be closed today (May 3).

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 3, 2022 8:16 am IST

DU May-June exams 2022 application process ends today
Image credit: Shutterstock

DU May-June Exams 2022: The application process for the University of Delhi (DU) undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses' May-June 2022 exam of non-CBCS and semester-based programmes will be closed on Tuesday (May 3). Students can fill the application form on the online student portal- slc.uod.ac.in till 5:30 PM.

The application process was scheduled to be closed on May 2, but was extended. The students will also be required to pay the fee online on the link provided by the respective faculty, department, or college.

According to DU, "all concerned students of Under Graduate/Post Graduate/Professional Courses of Non-CBCS and Semester II/IV/VI/Annual Mode I/l1/I1I scheme for Academic Year 2021-22 are hereby informed that the last date of submission of Examination Forms for the Examination to be held in May/June, 2022 is extended upto 03.05.2022 (Tuesday) by 5:30 pm."

After filling the examination form, students have to keep the printout of the filled forms for further communication. The admit card will be issued by the university after confirmation of the examination form by their respective faculty, department or college. "The details of accessing the software of Examination Form by Faculty/Department/College shall be provided separately to each Faculty/Department/College," the university added.

For details on the semester based exam, please visit the website- du.ac.in.

University of Delhi DU Exam

