  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Likely To Open Mid-Entry Window For Undergraduate Programmes In November

Delhi University Likely To Open Mid-Entry Window For Undergraduate Programmes In November

The admissions are open for 79 UG programs across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 12, 2022 4:00 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Close CSAS Registration Window Today
Delhi University Forms Committee To Resolve Seat Allocation, Admission-Related Issues
Delhi University Admission 2022: NCWEB Extends Application Deadline For UG Admission
DU UG Admission 2022: How Delhi University Will Prepare CSAS Merit List
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Release First CSAS Allocation List On October 18
Delhi University Releases CSAS Phase 3 Schedule For UG Admission; Phase 1, 2 Deadline Extended
Delhi University Likely To Open Mid-Entry Window For Undergraduate Programmes In November
Delhi University
Image credit: File Photo
New Delhi:

The Delhi University is likely to open a mid-entry window in November for candidates who failed to apply for admission to undergraduate programmes within the stipulated time, an official said here. As per a schedule issued by the university, the mid-entry window will open during the third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) from November 5 to 7.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

The university began the admission process for undergraduate courses for the 2022-23 academic year last month. The admissions are open for 79 UG programs across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses.

Admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is being conducted in three phases -- submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission. The last day for the submission of the CSAS application form and selection of programmes and filling of preferences is Wednesday.

A candidate who makes a mid-entry will be considered for allocation only after all the candidates who had applied earlier and have merit scores higher than the lowest declared score have been given allocated, the official informed. "A candidate who applies to CSAS-2022 mid-way will not hold any right to claim the seats allocated to candidates who had applied to CSAS-2022 during the initial application phase," the official said.

"Allocation of seats to such candidates may be considered for subsequent rounds, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria, availability of seats, and other CSAS-2022 rules," the official added. It will be mandatory for the mid-entrant to take admission to the seat allocated to him.

There will be no option of 'upgrade' for the candidate who has applied for mid-entry. "The person cannot opt for upgradation of their seat," the official informed. "The seat allocated in a particular allocation round will be final and will not be upgraded in any subsequent allocation round. Mid-Entry will only be considered after successful remittance of the mid-entry fee," the official said.

The mid-entry will not be allowed for performance-based programmes (BA(Hons) Music, BSc Physical Education, Health Education, and Sports), and ECA, Sports Supernumerary Quota.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi University of Delhi Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Government's Science Talent Exam 2022 Registrations From October 14; Scholarship Details Here
Delhi Government's Science Talent Exam 2022 Registrations From October 14; Scholarship Details Here
MHT CET 2022 Counselling Round-1 LIVE: Maharashtra MHTCET Final Merit List Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Live | MHT CET 2022 Counselling Round-1 LIVE: Maharashtra MHTCET Final Merit List Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org
World University Rankings 2023: IISc In Top 300; 75 Institutions Feature in THE Rankings
World University Rankings 2023: IISc In Top 300; 75 Institutions Feature in THE Rankings
'Hindi Imposition' Debate: States Oppose Regional-Language, Hindi-Medium In KVs, IITs, IIMs
'Hindi Imposition' Debate: States Oppose Regional-Language, Hindi-Medium In KVs, IITs, IIMs
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins; Check Important Dates
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins; Check Important Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................