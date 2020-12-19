  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Likely To Release Second Special Cut-Off List Today

Delhi University Likely To Release Second Special Cut-Off List Today

The DU 2nd special cut-off list is likely to be released today at du.ac.in. Students can apply online against the DU 2nd special cut-off list on December 21-22, 2020.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 19, 2020 3:27 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Hindu College Alumni Providing Financial Help To Students Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Delhi University Releases DU Second Special Cut-Off Schedule; Details Here
DU NCWEB Releases 7th Cut-Off List; Admission Begins Tomorrow
Delhi University Considering Introduction Of 4-Year UG Courses Under New NEP
Hindu College Disburses Pandemic Study Grant To Needy Students
DU NCWEB 6th Cut-Off List Out At Du.ac.in; Admission To Begin Tomorrow
Delhi University Likely To Release Second Special Cut-Off List Today
Delhi University Likely To Release Second Special Cut-Off List Today
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) is likely to release the DU second special cut-off list 2020 today, December 19, 2020. Students seeking admission to the university can check the DU 2nd special cut-off list for the undergraduate (UG) merit-based programmes at the university for the academic session 2020-21. The DU 2nd special cut-off list will be released individually by the Delhi University affiliated colleges and combined DU UG 2nd special cut-off list for Science, Arts and Commerce programmes will be made available on the official website of the university -- du.ac.in.

The DU 2nd special cut-off list will mention the category-wise and course-wise cut-off marks required for admission against DU second special cut-off list. As per the DU UG merit-based admission schedule released on Friday, December 18, aspirants can apply online against the DU 2nd special cut-off list between December 21 (10 am) and December 22 (5 pm). The University this year has been following a contactless admission process due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rules associated with it.

Candidates, after verifying that they meet the required DU 2nd special cut-off, can register and apply online for admission to the colleges affiliated to the university. All the affiliated colleges of Delhi University, however, have released different sets of guidelines to admit students to their colleges. The respective colleges affiliated to Delhi University will verify the candidates’ documents uploaded by them during the online DU contactless admission process 2020 and after scrutiny will approve their admission.

Click here for more Education News
DU Cut off lists Delhi University Admissions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
SNAP 2020 Test Tomorrow; Check Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines
SNAP 2020 Test Tomorrow; Check Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines
XAT 2021 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow; Know Exam Day Guidelines
XAT 2021 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow; Know Exam Day Guidelines
Six Candidates Win IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2020
Six Candidates Win IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2020
IIT Delhi Professor Wins Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Telecom Award 2018
IIT Delhi Professor Wins Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Telecom Award 2018
FMGE Result 2020 Declared For December Session; Here's Direct Link
FMGE Result 2020 Declared For December Session; Here's Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................