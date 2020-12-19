Delhi University Likely To Release Second Special Cut-Off List Today

The University of Delhi (DU) is likely to release the DU second special cut-off list 2020 today, December 19, 2020. Students seeking admission to the university can check the DU 2nd special cut-off list for the undergraduate (UG) merit-based programmes at the university for the academic session 2020-21. The DU 2nd special cut-off list will be released individually by the Delhi University affiliated colleges and combined DU UG 2nd special cut-off list for Science, Arts and Commerce programmes will be made available on the official website of the university -- du.ac.in.

The DU 2nd special cut-off list will mention the category-wise and course-wise cut-off marks required for admission against DU second special cut-off list. As per the DU UG merit-based admission schedule released on Friday, December 18, aspirants can apply online against the DU 2nd special cut-off list between December 21 (10 am) and December 22 (5 pm). The University this year has been following a contactless admission process due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rules associated with it.

Candidates, after verifying that they meet the required DU 2nd special cut-off, can register and apply online for admission to the colleges affiliated to the university. All the affiliated colleges of Delhi University, however, have released different sets of guidelines to admit students to their colleges. The respective colleges affiliated to Delhi University will verify the candidates’ documents uploaded by them during the online DU contactless admission process 2020 and after scrutiny will approve their admission.