Delhi University Launches ‘OneDU’ To Unify E-learning Across All Colleges

Delhi University Launches ‘OneDU’ To Unify E-learning

Online teaching and learning have become an integral part of education worldwide owing to the unprecedented pandemic situation. Following the precautionary measures, the University of Delhi has adopted online teaching and learning in the last semester, whereby students were taught through various online platforms.

In the latest move, the University has decided to augment and streamline online education by facilitating e-learning support through the Delhi University Computer Centre (DUCC) by creating an integrated online platform and networking resources and facilities for use by all the university departments, centres, colleges and other affiliated bodies under 'OneDU' Online eDUcation flagship programmes.

OneDU aims to promote online education across teaching departments, centres, colleges and other affiliated bodies. Additionally, it will facilitate support structures at various levels to augment online education.

The objective of the launch of an integrated online education programme is to unify online teaching-learning across all colleges and departments. It is brought in place to enhance the capacity of the stakeholders to facilitate better utilization of online teaching applications.

It will also help in generating and disseminate e-resources, wherever required.

In order to actualize these objectives, a OneDU Apex Committee has been constituted at the university level with representation from the teaching and non-teaching community to liaison with the departments, centres, colleges and DUCC.