Image credit: Wikimedia Commons Delhi University Launches OneDU Online Learning Platform

Delhi University Computer Centre (DUCC) has launched an integrated online learning platform OneDU to promote online learning in departments, centres, colleges and other bodies affiliated to the university.

According to an official statement, OneDU will “augment and streamline online education” by facilitating e-resource supports to the departments and colleges of Delhi University.

“Online teaching and learning has become an integral part of education worldwide owing to the unprecedented pandemic situation. University of Delhi also adopted online teaching and learning in the last semester...,” an official statement said.

DU has also constituted a 14-member apex committee to formulate protocols for online classes.

According to official information, the OneDU apex committee will also facilitate technical support to colleges and departments, and suggest “implementable best practices” for online education.

The OneDu platform, according to the university, has been launched to integrate online teaching on one platform and to enhance the capacity of stakeholders to better utilize the online teaching applications.

Meanwhile, the university is set to conduct open book exam for the final semester students from August 10.

Delhi High Court on August 5 ordered the university to arrange scribes for Visuall Impaired candidates who will write the final year open book exam.

Admission process for 2020-21 in DU is going on. Delhi University Entrance Test, or DUET 2020, will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from September 6 to September 11.