Delhi University Launches Financial Support Scheme For Its Students; Apply Till December 12

Delhi University launches Financial Support Scheme (FSS) for financially weak students

The University of Delhi has launched the Financial Support Scheme (FSS) for economically weak students enrolled in its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The students can download the DU FSS application form the web portal -- shortest.link/dufss. Aspiring candidates can submit the application form at their respective departments, institutions or centres till December 12, 2022, (4 pm).

The fee waiver scheme is applicable to those students who have enrolled in DU's full-time courses. The candidates whose family annual income is less than Rs 4 lakh will get up to 100 per cent of fee relaxation while the students whose family income is between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh, will get a waiver up to 50 per cent under the scheme. The candidates with ER/Arrears of previous examination papers are not eligible for the shceme.

DU FSS Application Form 2022: List Of Documents Required