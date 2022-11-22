  • Home
Delhi University Launches Financial Support Scheme For Its Students; Apply Till December 12

The University of Delhi has launched the Financial Support Scheme (FSS) for economically weak students enrolled in its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

Updated: Nov 22, 2022

Delhi University launches Financial Support Scheme (FSS) for financially weak students
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi has launched the Financial Support Scheme (FSS) for economically weak students enrolled in its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The students can download the DU FSS application form the web portal -- shortest.link/dufss. Aspiring candidates can submit the application form at their respective departments, institutions or centres till December 12, 2022, (4 pm).

The fee waiver scheme is applicable to those students who have enrolled in DU's full-time courses. The candidates whose family annual income is less than Rs 4 lakh will get up to 100 per cent of fee relaxation while the students whose family income is between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh, will get a waiver up to 50 per cent under the scheme. The candidates with ER/Arrears of previous examination papers are not eligible for the shceme.

DU FSS Application Form 2022: List Of Documents Required

  1. Annual family income certificate for the last financial year in the standard format
  2. Copy of ITR of parents, wherever applicable
  3. Copies of mark sheet of the last exam passed.
  4. Copy of bonafide student certificate in Degree/Postgraduate degree course
  5. Copy of Fee Receipt mentioning the amount under different heads separately.
  6. Copy of Bank Pass Book showing the student’s name, Account number, IFSC code and Photograph pasted at the appropriate place.
University of Delhi
