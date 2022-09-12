DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University Launches CSAS 2022 Application Portal; Details Here

Apply for UG admission process online at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2022: The Delhi University (DU) has launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 application portal today, September 12. The candidates can apply for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes from the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. About 6,14,000 candidates have preferred admission in DU through NTA CUET. The university is offering admission over 70,000 seats in 79 UG programmes through its 67 affiliated colleges. The CSAS 2022 registration window will be open till October 3.

The Delhi University is offering 206 subject combinations in BA programmes. The admission will be provided to BA, BSc, BVoc and other undergraduate programmes. The CSAS 2022 admission process will be held in six phases. The CSAS application fee for UR/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates is Rs 250, while SC/ST/PwBD candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. There will be an additional fee of Rs 100 for applying to ECA/Sports supernumerary quota.

CSAS 2022: Important Points To Keep In Mind

Candidates should keep in mind the following points while filling CSAS 2022 application form online

Candidates will have to take utmost care while submitting personal details, social category, caste and gender. These details once submitted can not be changed.

Candidates should have to take due care while filling Class 12 marks as these will be the basis of tie breaking criteria for admission through CSAS.

All relevant documents uploaded should be in the prescribed format.

Candidates are suggested to complete the CSAS 2022 registration before the deadline and do not be in haste while filling the form.

CSAS 2022: Registration In Six Phases

The CSAS 2022 registration process will be held in six phases. The first phase has started today in which candidates have to apply for the UG programme and fill the basic info. Candidates will not be able to change details including their name, photograph and signature as these details will be auto-generated from CUET application form 2022. The CSAS 2022 phase 2 registration will start after CUET UG results in which candidates have to choose the programme and preferred college. The CSAS last phase will include the seat allocation process.

CSAS 2022: Programme Selection And Filling The Preferences

Candidates can select any number of programmes they wish to take admission in.

Candidates will have to confirm the specific programme on the basis of their CUET UG 2022 merit score.

The candidates are suggested to fill the maximum number of preferences for programme and college selection.

"Candidates will have confirm their preferences. If not confirmed till the last date, his/her last saved preference order will be locked automatically and will become the basis of allocation of seats for such a candidate," DU said in a statement. For any queries or clarifications, candidates may write to Delhi University at- ug@admission.du.ac.in. Candidates can also ask their queries for quick redressal through chatbot at the admission website- admission.uod.ac.in.