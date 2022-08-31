  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University To Launch Portal For Aspirants To Fill Up Application For Admission To UG Courses 'Very Soon'

Delhi University To Launch Portal For Aspirants To Fill Up Application For Admission To UG Courses 'Very Soon'

The Delhi University will "very soon" launch the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for the aspirants to fill up applications for admission in undergraduate courses, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 31, 2022 7:01 pm IST | Source: PTI
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

AICTE, Adobe Tie Up To Advance Digital Literacy In India
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 Application Deadline Tomorrow; First Merit List On September 7
Delhi High Court Reserves Order On Pleas Concerning Admissions At St Stephen's College
UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar Appointed As AICTE'S Interim Head
AICTE Begins Prime Minister Special Scholarship Scheme 2022 Registration; Details Here
'Super 30' To Increase Intake To 100, Not To Be Restricted To IIT Aspirants From Bihar: Anand Kumar
Delhi University To Launch Portal For Aspirants To Fill Up Application For Admission To UG Courses 'Very Soon'
Delhi University to launch the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)
New Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) will "very soon" launch the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for the aspirants to fill up applications for admission in undergraduate courses, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday. The university this year is taking admission based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. The debut edition of the CUET UG concluded on Tuesday. According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20. The delay in the CUET UG resulted in a delay in admission to the DU.

"We will start the CSAS portal for the aspirants very soon. The work is in progress. And we will start the admission process very soon," Vice-Chancellor told PTI. However, he did not give any tentative date for the portal launch. Earlier, the university was expected to launch the portal by the last week of August.

Admission through the CSAS will be conducted in three phases -- submission of the CSAS 2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission. It is the second phase where the CUET score is required. The second phase of the admission process can only begin after the declaration of the CUET UG 2022 results. A candidate will have to select the programmes in which they want to take admission.

They will have to confirm the programme-specific CUET UG merit score for all the selected programmes. In the third phase, seats will be allocated through a merit list. In mid-August, the DU notified that it will soon launch its application process for admission to undergraduate programmes for the new academic session and asked the candidates to ensure that their documents and certificates are ready by August 31.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had, in March, announced that it will be mandatory for all central universities to admit students through the CUET. From technical glitches to a last-minute change in the exam centres and uninformed changes in the exam dates to admit cards mentioning past dates, the students faced several issues.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing the JEE Main's average registration of nine lakh. The NEET UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Univeristy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Answer Key 2022 (OUT) LIVE: NTA OMR Response Sheet At Neet.nta.nic.in; Direct Login Link
Live | NEET Answer Key 2022 (OUT) LIVE: NTA OMR Response Sheet At Neet.nta.nic.in; Direct Login Link
AICTE, Adobe Tie Up To Advance Digital Literacy In India
AICTE, Adobe Tie Up To Advance Digital Literacy In India
NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Out; Steps To Raise Objections
NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Out; Steps To Raise Objections
NTA Releases NEET UG 2022 Answer Key
NTA Releases NEET UG 2022 Answer Key
ICAR AIEEA 2022 Correction Window Closes Today; Steps To Make Changes
ICAR AIEEA 2022 Correction Window Closes Today; Steps To Make Changes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................