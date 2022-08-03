Delhi University To Launch New Scheme ‘CES’ Next Year; Students Of Other Universities Can Study

DU to launch CES, students of other universities can apply

The University of Delhi (DU) will launch a new scheme early next year as part of its centenary celebrations. The new scheme called Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES), which got its approval in the Academic Council Meeting of the university today, August 3, seeks to fulfill the objectives of NEP 2022. The Competition Enhancement Scheme (CES) is a scheme which will provide an opportunity for individuals from different fields to study at DU to enhance their knowledge and understanding of any subject being taught at Delhi University.

This scheme will also provide an opportunity to the students of other universities and institutions to study in some of the DU courses. The scheme is open for courses being run at undergraduate and postgraduate level, a DU statement said.

According to DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh, the purpose of this scheme is to increase efficiency of individuals by providing them with new information.

The Vice-Chancellor said that under CES, entrepreneurs will be able to increase their business by acquiring new skills and technology. Likewise, the study of management courses will improve the managerial skills of the lower and middle level management personnel. Those who could not acquire the requisite qualification earlier due to socio-economic conditions or any shortage during that time, they will be able to fulfil their dreams of getting higher education from this scheme, Professor Singh added.

DU CES: Scope, Eligibility, Registration

According to the Vice-Chancellor, under this scheme, senior citizens would continue to play important roles by enhancing their qualifications, knowledge and skills. The objective of this scheme is also to increase the mobility of the students by giving an opportunity to the students admitted in other universities to study one to two courses in a semester without enrolling in any course of DU.

DU Vice-Chancellor said that any person who fulfills the specified minimum eligibility criteria and essential conditions, if any, for an existing course can register for that course. However, admission will be based on the availability of seats and on the basis of merit.

The registration for any course will be done on the basis of merit. A candidate who is already enrolled as a regular student or employed personnel in any other university or institution will have to take NOC from the parent university or institution or employer, as the case may be, and submit it at the time of registration in DU. The registration of candidates for the specific course will be valid for that semester only. Students who fail to pass/complete a course will have to re-register in the course if they want to earn credits from such course and obtain the relevant certificate. A candidate will be allowed to register for a maximum of two courses or eight credits in a semester. The teaching or instruction will be provided in the same mode and medium as available to the regular students and the evaluation pattern for these candidates will also be the same as that of the regular students.

CES: Fees and Certificates

The fee payable to the candidates who register for such course(s) shall be determined by the University from time to time in line with the operational and functional requirements. The candidates registered for 1-2 courses will be awarded a certificate after the completion of the course as per the prescribed norms of the University and his earned credit will be transferred to his/her account in the Academic Bank of Credit, a DU statement said.