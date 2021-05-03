  • Home
DU SOL Examination 2020-21: The Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) will close the online application window for registration of candidates to the undergraduate university exams today.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 3, 2021 1:22 pm IST

DU SOL Examination: Application for UG exams ends today
New Delhi:

The Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) will close the online application window for registration of candidates to the undergraduate (UG) university exams today. Candidates due to appear for the annual UG examinations for the academic session 2020-21 of programmes including BA (H) Political Science, BA (H) English, BCom (H), BCom and BA (Programme) Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3 can apply online at the School of Open Learning website -- sol.du.ac.in.

“3rd May is the last date for acceptance of Examination form for UG annual mode students,” reads a statement on the DU SOL website.

The DU SOL UG exams are scheduled to start from May 15. Earlier the last date to apply for the DU SOL UG exams was April 30.

“..it seems that hundreds of students may miss the chance to submit their respective Examination Forms 2020-2021 along with requisite fee by April 30 under the aggravating conditions of the Pandemic COVID-19 for one or the other reason,” an official statement said.

“In view of the above and bearing the best interest of the students in mind, it is proposed that the SOL [will] extend the Last Date of submission of Annual Examination Forms 2020-2021 for all above referred courses from April 30 to May 3 (without Late Fee),” it added.

DU SOL UG 2020-21 Exam: How To Apply

  • Visit the DU SOL website -- sol.du.ac.in

  • Login with the roll number

  • On the next window, fill the required details

  • Pay the examination fee

  • Submit and download the DU UG SOL exam form

