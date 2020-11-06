Delhi University: Last Chance To Fill Examination Form For UG, PG Students

The University of Delhi has reopened portal for filling the examination form for the students of intermediate semester/ term/ year of all undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs.

The varsity has given one more chance to fill the examination form and asked all such left out students to submit their examination forms by November 16. “The portal for filling the examination form by the students is operational up to dated November 16, 2020, till 5 pm,” the notice read.

Earlier, in June 2020, it was informed by the University of Delhi that the decision to allow those students who could not submit their assignment on time shall be communicated by August 2020. Students were advised to act accordingly and submit their examination forms to avail one more chance for the same.

On October 2020, a notification was released allowing students to submit their examinations form. “In this regard, examination branch has created a portal for submitting the examination form for all UG and PG programme including NCWEB for exam session May-June 2020 only,” the statement read.

The link of student portal is: https://exam portal.duresult.in/StudentPortal/Login.aspx

Student of School of Open Learning will be provided with a separate link.

Colleges and the respective departments have been asked to confirm the examination form after completing the formalities. Student’s assignment marks will also be fed in the system for transparency and clarity. “The login ID and password for the Colleges/Departments is same that was provided previously for exam session May-June 2020,” varsity clarified.

“The portal for confirming the examination form after due administrative formalities by the Colleges/Departments is operational up to dated November 18, 2020, till 5 pm.”