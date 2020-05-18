Delhi University Issues Question Paper Guidelines For Open Book Exams

  • Home
Open Book Examination: Minimal internet and any latest phone to serve the purpose for open-book examination.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 18, 2020 10:06 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi, or DU, has released guidelines for the preparation of question papers for the open-book examination.

As per the guidelines, the open-book examination will not be conducted in online mode and will require “minimal internet for downloading and uploading purposes” with the use of any “latest phone”.

A document from DU said: “This is a one-time measure to facilitate the final semester or final year students for the academic session 2019-20.”

The outbreak of COVID-19 and the lockdown imposed from March 25 and extended till May 31 to control the spread of the coronavirus has disrupted the academic calendar of all educational institutions.

On May 14 DU announced it will hold end-semester exams from July 1. In case the COVID-19 situation did not improve, it kept the option of open book exams as a possible alternative.

The DU notification further added that evaluation will also be conducted in digital mode and will be decided as per departments’ discretion.

The guidelines issued said that the question paper will be based on the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) and all necessary care will be taken while preparing the question papers for the disabled students.

