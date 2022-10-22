Delhi University Issues Important Advisory For SC/ ST Candidates Who Failed To Submit Category Certificate

Image credit: File Photo Delhi University

DU UG Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi has issued important advisory for reserved category (SC/ ST/ EWS) candidates, others who have failed to submit category certificate. According to DU, due to non-availability of category certificate, the seat allocation has been rejected in CSAS round-1 for such candidates. "All such candidates shall be considered in the unreserved category in CSAS round-II subject to availability of seats in the UR category," DU release read. ALSO READ | Delhi University First List: Over 71,000 Students Accept Seat Allocated In CSAS Round 1

"The University of Delhi through its webinars/ bulleting, public notices advised the candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ EWS/ OBC-NCL/ PwBD/ CW category to ensure that their required documents/ certificates in the prescribed format to be submitted at the time of applying to the Common Seat Allocation System of University of Delhi," it added. READ MORE | Delhi University Issues Anti-Ragging Guidelines As UG Classes To Commence Next Month

Meanwhile, Delhi University has extended the seat allocation deadline for first merit list till October 24. Till now, over 71,000 students (71,741) have accepted their allotted college and course. "The candidates who have been allocated a seat in CSAS round 1 must accept allocation through dashboard. Henceforth, on receiving the approval from college principal, they must proceed to pay the fee to confirm admission," DU notification mentioned.

The Delhi University will release the CSAS second and third merit list on October 30 and November 10, the spot allocation list will be released on November 22. The university has advised candidates to keep checking the website- admission.uod.ac.in regularly for updates.