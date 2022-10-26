Delhi University Issues Important Advisory For J&K Students Under Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme

Image credit: shutterstock.com The candidates need to specify the respective BA/ BSc programme by October 27

DU UG Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi has issued important advisory for Jammu and Kashmir students who have been shortlisted for undergraduate (UG) admission 2022 under the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir students (PMSSS). The university has requested candidates who were allocated BA/ BSc/ BVoc by AICTE but could not be allocated a seat in the university to specify the respective BA/ BSc programme by October 27. The candidates need to fill the form by 11:59 PM tomorrow. ALSO READ | Delhi University Releases Vacant Seats For Round Two

According to AICTE and DU rules, change of college as allocated by AICTE is not allowed. "Final allocation is subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria, and other rules stated by AICTE and DU," DU statement read. The decision of DU and AICTE in this regard will be final. READ MORE | Nearly 60,000 Students Accept Seat Allocated In Round One

Meanwhile, CSAS round one admission process was closed on October 25, and around 59,100 candidates have secured their admission. The CSAS second allotment list will be released on October 30, candidates can check at du.ac.in. The candidates need to accept seats till November 1.

The PMSSS scholarship seeks to provide exposure to the youth of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh about the culture, language and livelihood of other Indian States and to promote national integration by offering the students admission to UG programmmes in other states.