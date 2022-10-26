  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Issues Important Advisory For J&K Students Under Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme

Delhi University Issues Important Advisory For J&K Students Under Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme

DU UG Admissions 2022: The university has requested candidates who were allocated BA/ BSc/ BVoc by AICTE but could not be allocated a seat in the university to specify the BA/ BSc programme by October 27

Education | Written By A | Updated: Oct 26, 2022 1:24 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Releases Vacant Seats For Round Two
Around 59100 Students Secure Admission In Delhi University Colleges In First Round Of Seat Allocation
St Stephen's College's All Unreserved Seats Filled In 1st Round: Delhi University Dean Of Admission
Delhi University Releases First Cut-Off Lists For Admission To Courses Offered Under NCWEB
Delhi University UG Admission 2022: Nearly 60,000 Students Accept Seat Allocated In Round One
Delhi University To Release CSAS Second Allotment List On October 30
Delhi University Issues Important Advisory For J&K Students Under Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme
The candidates need to specify the respective BA/ BSc programme by October 27
Image credit: shutterstock.com

DU UG Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi has issued important advisory for Jammu and Kashmir students who have been shortlisted for undergraduate (UG) admission 2022 under the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir students (PMSSS). The university has requested candidates who were allocated BA/ BSc/ BVoc by AICTE but could not be allocated a seat in the university to specify the respective BA/ BSc programme by October 27. The candidates need to fill the form by 11:59 PM tomorrow. ALSO READ | Delhi University Releases Vacant Seats For Round Two

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

According to AICTE and DU rules, change of college as allocated by AICTE is not allowed. "Final allocation is subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria, and other rules stated by AICTE and DU," DU statement read. The decision of DU and AICTE in this regard will be final. READ MORE | Nearly 60,000 Students Accept Seat Allocated In Round One

Meanwhile, CSAS round one admission process was closed on October 25, and around 59,100 candidates have secured their admission. The CSAS second allotment list will be released on October 30, candidates can check at du.ac.in. The candidates need to accept seats till November 1.

The PMSSS scholarship seeks to provide exposure to the youth of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh about the culture, language and livelihood of other Indian States and to promote national integration by offering the students admission to UG programmmes in other states.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Admission University of Delhi Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JNU UG Second Merit List 2022 Today At Jnu.ac.in
JNU UG Second Merit List 2022 Today At Jnu.ac.in
Delhi University Releases Vacant Seats For Round Two
Delhi University Releases Vacant Seats For Round Two
CSAB 2022 Special Round Counselling Begins For JEE Main Rank Holders
CSAB 2022 Special Round Counselling Begins For JEE Main Rank Holders
Telangana TSCHE Announces TS EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result
Telangana TSCHE Announces TS EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result
Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List Released At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List Released At Cetcell.mahacet.org
.......................... Advertisement ..........................