Delhi University Issues Guidelines For 'Centenary Chance' Exam, Registration Portal To Open May 1

The drop-out students have been given this one-time chance in view of the Delhi University's year-long centenary celebrations starting May 1

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 28, 2022 10:50 pm IST | Source: PTI

Delhi University Issues Guidelines For 'Centenary Chance' Exam, Registration Portal To Open May 1
The portal for the registration of interested candidates will open from May 1, DU said
Image credit: File Photo
New Delhi:

The Delhi University on Thursday issued guidelines for the "centenary chance" exam for drop-out students, stating eligible candidates can appear for a maximum of four papers in the annual mode and up to eight papers for semester-wise tests. The portal for the registration of interested candidates will open from May 1, the university said. The drop-out students have been given this one-time chance in view of the Delhi University's year-long centenary celebrations starting May 1.

In March, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had announced that DU students who dropped out would be given a "centenary chance" to complete their studies and get their degrees. A proposal for this was approved at a special Executive Council meeting on January 28 held to discuss the centenary celebrations of the university.

The guidelines issued by Registrar Vikas Gupta state that undergraduate and postgraduate students and those pursuing professional courses, who have completed their course work and statutory requirement prescribed for completion of the course, will be considered for the centenary chance.

However, M.Phil and PhD students, who could not complete their degrees, will not be considered for this chance, the guidelines stated. The eligible candidates can appear for a maximum of four papers for the annual mode of exam and up to eight papers for the semester scheme.

The examination will be conducted tentatively during October this year and March next year through physical mode. It will be held for theory and practical examination, and not for internal assessment, the university stated.

The university informed that the students while applying for "centenary chance" need to provide the details and documents as required. "Failing to provide the details/documents, as required, may lead to non-consideration of his/her candidature in the Centenary Chance examination. "Further, it will entail no right for the students to claim any relief in any forum on this count," the guidelines stated. The examination fee will be Rs 2,000 per paper.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

University of Delhi, Delhi DU Admission

