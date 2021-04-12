Image credit: Wikimedia Commons COVID-19: Delhi University (DU) issues fresh guidelines

The University of Delhi (DU) on Monday issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines according to which teaching-learning for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students at all the affiliated colleges and the departments and centres of the university will continue online. Research scholars and final year students will be allowed inside campuses with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

“The research scholars may continue their academic work with the consent of respective supervisor/head of the department strictly adhering the prescribed SOP for COVID-19 safety issued by the Government of India and the DDMA (District Disaster Management Authority),” DU said.

“Final year students, in small betches, are allowed to visit their respective colleges/centres/departments for their library/practicals/skill/laboratory and related activities….” it added.

University of Delhi issues fresh measures in view of the increasing Covid-19 pandemic. Read more... pic.twitter.com/BRbPc3N32X — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) April 12, 2021

The Delhi University also suggested staggered work hours and 50 per cent attendance of staff at offices, while the remaining 50 per cent work from their homes. “Staff staying in the containment zone must inform and apply for suitable leave,” the university said.

Essential services will remain functional without any restrictions. “Necessary staff may be deployed for such purpose with strict compliance of SoPs….” an official statement said.

The Delhi University on April 3 imposed COVID-19 restrictions in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital. The university today issued revised guidelines to contain COVID spread inside the campus.

Meanwhile, the Delhi university today announced tentative dates for UG semester exams. The exams will be held from May 18 to June 6. For students who were admitted in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, most of the exams will start from May 15.