Delhi University Issues Anti-Ragging Guidelines As UG Classes To Commence Next Month

DU UG Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi has issued anti-ragging guidelines just a week before the undergraduate (UG) first year classes set to begin from November 2. The university has requested all the colleges to strictly enforce the rules and regulations and to enforce the provisions of ordinances XV-B, XV-C and the sexual harassment of women at workplace (prevention, prohibition and redressal) act 2013. ALSO READ | Delhi University First List: Over 71,000 Students Accept Seat Allocated In CSAS Round 1

Delhi University in its guidelines asked students/ parents/ guardians to give an undertaking to follow the Supreme Court judgement on ragging at the time of admission. "All colleges/ faculties/ departments/ hostels have been requested to form anti-ragging/ disciplinary committee wherever possible to monitor ragging," DU release notified.

The university will set up two joint control rooms each in North and South campus. The control rooms will be opened from November 2 to 11, the candidates can contact at 27667221 for North Campus and 24119832 for South Campus.

According to DU, Delhi Police will place special police pickets outside every colleges specially women colleges and there will be patrolling to check the untoward incidents in the campus. "Delhi Police has assured that women police in plain clothes will be deployed in the university as well as outside the premises of each college. In case of any ragging or eve teasing, the police will take care of the offenders," it read. READ MORE | "Sleepless Nights": Students On Delhi University's New Seat System

How Students Can Make Complaint Against Ragging?

Drop a written complaint in the complaint box in your college Call 24X7 UGC anti-ragging helpline number- 1800-180-5522, toll-free- 24X7 Contact UGC monitoring agency- centre for youth or mobile number- 09818044577 Call joint control room (North Campus) at 27667221 Call Joint Control Room (South Campus) at 24119832 Call 112, or inform your nearest PCR van.

The UGC has framed strict guidelines to curb the menace of ragging. As per UGC regulations 2009, "the principal/ head/ provost shall during the first three months of an academic year, submit weekly report on the status of compliances with anti-ragging measures under these regulations. The report can be sent by email to proctor@du.ac.in," DU release read.

The candidates who will be involved in ragging can face penal action, their degree can be cancelled and may get suspended from college.