Delhi University Issues Advisory For College Fests Following Miranda House Incident
Delhi University in its guidelines asked colleges not to organise events without prior police permission and to restrict entry at fests
The University of Delhi has issued advisories for colleges in organising events following the Miranda House incident. The university in its guidelines asked colleges not to organise events without prior police permission and to restrict entry at fests.
Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!
Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now
Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now
The university issued the advisory two weeks following the incident at Miranda House on October 16 where several men aggressively entered the campus of all-women college scaling the walls. As per the new DU guidelines, entry to these events/ fests should not be opened for all. "If events/ fests etc. to be organised than only the entry of a few college/ department students be allowed. It should not be opened for all," DU guidelines read. ALSO READ | Delhi University Admission 2022: Miranda House Best College In The Country
According to DU, in the light of an advisory received from the Police Department, here are the guidelines issued to all the colleges:-
- Entry should be allowed only after the registration for the event with ID of the college
- Volunteers required to be deployed during the events. "Number of volunteers may be intimated to the police," DU guidelines read
- Necessary permission from other departments like Fire, Electricity may be obtained
- If any of the above guidelines is committed then the concerned college/ department is solely responsible for any untoward incident happened during the event organised by the respective college.