  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Issues Advisory For College Fests Following Miranda House Incident

Delhi University Issues Advisory For College Fests Following Miranda House Incident

Delhi University in its guidelines asked colleges not to organise events without prior police permission and to restrict entry at fests

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 28, 2022 6:49 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University To Announce 2nd Round Of Seat Allocation List For Admission To UG Courses Sunday
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 25 Per Cent Candidates Of 1st Merit List Freeze Their Seats
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 35,000 Candidates Opt For Upgrade Against CSAS Round 1 Allocation
DU UG Admission 2022: Upgradation Of Higher Preference For College, Courses Ends Today
DU UG Admission 2022: 36 Per Cent Candidates Admitted Through 1st Merit List Opt For Upgrade
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 21,000 Candidates Choose To Upgrade Seats For CSAS Round 2 Allocation
Delhi University Issues Advisory For College Fests Following Miranda House Incident
DU issued the advisory two weeks following the incident at Miranda House on October 16
Image credit: shutterstock.com

The University of Delhi has issued advisories for colleges in organising events following the Miranda House incident. The university in its guidelines asked colleges not to organise events without prior police permission and to restrict entry at fests.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

The university issued the advisory two weeks following the incident at Miranda House on October 16 where several men aggressively entered the campus of all-women college scaling the walls. As per the new DU guidelines, entry to these events/ fests should not be opened for all. "If events/ fests etc. to be organised than only the entry of a few college/ department students be allowed. It should not be opened for all," DU guidelines read. ALSO READ | Delhi University Admission 2022: Miranda House Best College In The Country

According to DU, in the light of an advisory received from the Police Department, here are the guidelines issued to all the colleges:-

  1. Entry should be allowed only after the registration for the event with ID of the college
  2. Volunteers required to be deployed during the events. "Number of volunteers may be intimated to the police," DU guidelines read
  3. Necessary permission from other departments like Fire, Electricity may be obtained
  4. If any of the above guidelines is committed then the concerned college/ department is solely responsible for any untoward incident happened during the event organised by the respective college.
Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Admissions Delhi University Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
India, European Union Discuss Issues Relating To Mobility And Migration Of Students, Professionals
India, European Union Discuss Issues Relating To Mobility And Migration Of Students, Professionals
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 Selection List Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 Selection List Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Delhi University To Announce 2nd Round Of Seat Allocation List For Admission To UG Courses Sunday
Delhi University To Announce 2nd Round Of Seat Allocation List For Admission To UG Courses Sunday
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Provisional List Today At Wbmcc.nic.in
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Provisional List Today At Wbmcc.nic.in
Bihar Board Class 6 Entrance Exam 2023 Answer Key Out; Raise Objection Till November 3
Bihar Board Class 6 Entrance Exam 2023 Answer Key Out; Raise Objection Till November 3
.......................... Advertisement ..........................