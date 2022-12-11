Delhi University To Issue DU PG Third Admission List 2022 Tomorrow

DU PG third admission list 2022 tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University will release the DU third merit list for admissions to various postgraduate programmes tomorrow, December 12, 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the DU entrance exam can check the third admission list through the official website – admission.uod.ac.in. The DU PG admission against third list will be conducted between December 13 and December 14, 2022.

As per the official release, the colleges and departments will have to confirm and approve the applications received from the candidates from December 13 to December 15 (1 pm). The university has instructed candidates to submit admission fee against third round admission process. Candidates selected in the DU PG third admission list can apply online by filling the registration form and uploading all relevant documents.

DU PG Third Admission List 20222: How To Download

Go to the official website- admission.uod.ac.in Click on the PG admission link and select the desired course third merit list The DU PG third admission list will get displayed on the screen. Download the admission list PDF for future reference.

DUET PG Admission 2022: Documents Required