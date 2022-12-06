Delhi University To Issue DU PG Second Admission List 2022 Tomorrow

  • Home
Delhi University will release the second admission list for postgraduate admission 2022-23 tomorrow, December 7.

Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 6, 2022 6:02 pm IST

DU PG 2nd admission list
New Delhi:

Delhi University will release the postgraduate second admission list tomorrow, December 7, 2022. The DU PG second admission list can be downloaded through the official website of the university– admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance exam for postgraduate programmes and whose names are on the admission list can proceed to apply for admission from December 8.

To access the admission list candidates at first need to visit the official website and then click on the DU PG admission list link available on the homepage. The PG admission list will then get displayed on the screen. Candidates need to check the admission list properly and download it for further admission process.

The online application window for DU PG admission 2022-23 will open at 10 am on December 8. Eligible candidates can apply online by filling the registration form and uploading all relevant documents till 5 pm of December 9. The department or colleges will verify and approve the admission of candidates who applied against the second admission list from December 8 to December 10.

Candidates must pay the requisite fee against the second merit list till December 10 (11:59 pm). After the completion of the second round, the university will release the DU PG third admission list on December 12, 2022.

DU Admission
