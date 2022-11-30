Delhi University To Issue DU PG First Admission List 2022 Today

DU PG Admission 2022

The University of Delhi (UoD) will release the DU postgraduate first admission list today, November 30. Once the DU PG first admission list 2022 is out, candidates can access it through the official website-admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates whose names are on the admission list can apply through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) admission portal from 10 am of December 1.

The department or colleges will verify and approve the admission of candidates who applied against the first merit list from 10 am of December 1 to 1 pm of December 4, 2022. Candidates can pay against the first merit list till 11.59 pm of December 4, 2022.

To download the admission list candidates first need to visit the DU admission portal. And then on the home page, click on the PG admission merit list 2022 link. After that enter the required credential -CUET PG 2022 application number and password. The admission list will get displayed on the candidates portal. At last, download the list and take a printout for future reference.

The university will release the DU second admission list on December 7 and the third admission list on December 12. The admission procedure based on the third merit list will be completed on December 15. Furthermore, Delhi University stated that additional admission lists may be released at a later date if necessary.