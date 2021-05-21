  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University: Intermediate UG 4th Semester Exams In ABE Mode; Details Here

Delhi University: Intermediate UG 4th Semester Exams In ABE Mode; Details Here

The University of Delhi (DU) will conduct the undergraduate fourth-semester exams in ABE mode. The decision to conduct the 4th-semester exams in Assessment Based Examination (ABE) mode has been made due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 21, 2021 2:44 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Postpones UG, PG Final Year Exams
DU's Shivaji College Facing Shortage Of Vaccination Doses
Shri Ram College Students Launch Fundraiser For Oxygen Plant For COVID Patients
Delhi University: DUTA Requests For Alternative Mode Of Evaluation For Final-Semester Students
Delhi University Suspends Online Teaching Till May 16
Delhi University Trying To Gather Medical Resources To Fight COVID-19
Delhi University: Intermediate UG 4th Semester Exams In ABE Mode; Details Here
DU 4th semester UG exams in ABE mode, details soon
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) will conduct the undergraduate fourth-semester exams in ABE mode. The decision to conduct the 4th-semester exams in Assessment Based Examination (ABE) mode has been made due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The details regarding DU ABE mode are awaited. Students under ABE mode will likely be promoted on the basis of assessment exams.

Recommended:  Use DU College Predictor to Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage  CLICK HERE

While announcing that the fourth semester UG exams will be held in ABE mode, the university also said that the mode of second semester UG exams is yet to be decided and will be announced soon.

The University of Delhi in their social media handle said: "Intermediate semester IV for 3- year UG courses will be on ABE mode of Examination, Detailed guidelines to follow soon."

“Examination of first year students (II Sem) will be decided in due course of time,” it added.

The university has postponed the exams for the final year, end semester students and said that it will now begin on June 7. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 15.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association had written to acting vice-chancellor Professor PC Joshi rescheduling the exam dates. "The university must take a sensitive view of the situation that students and teachers find themselves in -- no one is in a position to write or conduct examinations at this moment.

"Hence, we request you to consider cancelling examinations for all students and decide upon alternative means to evaluate students. Deadlines for submission of internal assessment must be extended," they had said in a letter dated April 30.

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Invites Youths To Join 'Young Warrior Movement' To Combat COVID-19
CBSE Invites Youths To Join 'Young Warrior Movement' To Combat COVID-19
Telangana SSC Result Declared: Over 2 Lakh Students Get 10 CGPA
Telangana SSC Result Declared: Over 2 Lakh Students Get 10 CGPA
TS SSC Result 2021 Declared Live Updates: All Pass, Direct Link To Download Mark Sheet
Live | TS SSC Result 2021 Declared Live Updates: All Pass, Direct Link To Download Mark Sheet
Telangana SSC (Class 10) Results 2021 Declared, Direct Link
Telangana SSC (Class 10) Results 2021 Declared, Direct Link
IIT Guwahati Placement: Average Salary Package Higher Than Last Year
IIT Guwahati Placement: Average Salary Package Higher Than Last Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................