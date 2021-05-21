Delhi University: Intermediate UG 4th Semester Exams In ABE Mode; Details Here

DU 4th semester UG exams in ABE mode, details soon

The University of Delhi (DU) will conduct the undergraduate fourth-semester exams in ABE mode. The decision to conduct the 4th-semester exams in Assessment Based Examination (ABE) mode has been made due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The details regarding DU ABE mode are awaited. Students under ABE mode will likely be promoted on the basis of assessment exams.

While announcing that the fourth semester UG exams will be held in ABE mode, the university also said that the mode of second semester UG exams is yet to be decided and will be announced soon.

The University of Delhi in their social media handle said: "Intermediate semester IV for 3- year UG courses will be on ABE mode of Examination, Detailed guidelines to follow soon."

“Examination of first year students (II Sem) will be decided in due course of time,” it added.

The university has postponed the exams for the final year, end semester students and said that it will now begin on June 7. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 15.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association had written to acting vice-chancellor Professor PC Joshi rescheduling the exam dates. "The university must take a sensitive view of the situation that students and teachers find themselves in -- no one is in a position to write or conduct examinations at this moment.

"Hence, we request you to consider cancelling examinations for all students and decide upon alternative means to evaluate students. Deadlines for submission of internal assessment must be extended," they had said in a letter dated April 30.