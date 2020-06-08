DU: Intermediate Semester Students Can Resit Exams Next Semester

While Delhi University, or DU, will promote all intermediate-semester students to the next one, students who have failed or been absent for any paper will still have to qualify those exams in the next semester or year. Plus, all students will be allowed to write improvement exams in the next semester. Last week, DU cancelled exams for first and second-year students and elected to promote them on the basis of previous performance and internal assessment. A DU notification issued on June 8 clarified that students promoted as that one-time measure , and awarded marks on the basis of internal assessments, can reappear for the exams to be held next year and improve their scores.

As per the announcement, “The matter of carry forward (for the subjects in which the student has failed) shall be allowed for the current academic year only and every student shall be promoted to the next year.” However, the statement said, “such students may clear the examinations for the course in which he/she has failed or remained absent, when examinations are held next year as per the cycle of semester and the span period.”

The university had earlier announced that no semester exams for the even-semester students will be held for the undergraduate programmes or postgraduate programmes, except for the final semesters. The decision was taken "as a precautionary measure in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic". Instead, as a one-time measure, an "alternative mode of grading" will be adopted.

According to a Delhi University notification issued on June 4, for students of the intermediate semester, term or year, the grading is a combination of marks awarded for internal assessments and marks scored in previous semester exams.

The notification, issued by the university said that the grading “could be composite of 50% marks on the basis of the pattern of internal evaluation or assignment-based evaluation adopted by the university, colleges, faculty or centre wherever applicable”. The remaining 50% and the marks can be awarded on the basis of performance in the previous semester, term or year. However, students of first year with no record of previous year performance will be awarded on the basis of 100% assignment based evaluation.