Image credit: Wikimedia Commons The Delhi University has released guidelines for open book exams

Issuing a list of guidelines for setting questions for the open book exams late Monday evening, the Delhi University administration said that the exams are“not online mode” and that “minimal internet” will be required for conducting it.

The university said that exams will only require “minimal internet” for “downloading and uploading purposes”. As the country went into a lockdown amid the rising coronavirus cases, all educational institutions were shut down and had to resort to alternative means of conducting classes and exams.

Delhi University, in the guidelines issued to all heads of department, said: “This may please be noted that mode adopted is not an online mode, only for downloading and uploading purposes, there will be a requirement of minimal internet and any latest phone will serve the purpose.”

The university also said that “concerns related with technical aspects” will be taken care of by the examination branch and that a “mechanism” will be in place to protect the “interest of students”.

Exam Guidelines

Many students’ and teachers’ bodies had written to the administration questioning the feasibility of online exams. The major issues pointed out were the lack of or poor internet connectivity and lack of internet access for those hailing from economically weak sections.

The Delhi University sets a two hour exam for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses in which students will have to attempt four questions from a total of six.

The question paper will be of 75 marks for all students except those studying in School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB).

The university instructed the departments to give “special care” while preparing question papers for persons with disability (PWD) students.

The departments have been instructed to upload the question papers by June 3.