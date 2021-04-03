Delhi University Imposes Restrictions Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

  • Home
Delhi University has issued fresh guidelines due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state. It has advised the students and hostellers to avoid visiting laboratories and libraries until necessary.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 3, 2021 10:21 pm IST

New Delhi:

Delhi University has issued fresh guidelines due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state. It has advised the students and hostellers to avoid visiting laboratories and libraries until necessary.

It said that essential activities such as practical work and other academic activities will continue with standard operating procedures. It will deploy thermal screening at the gates and people will be allowed entry only through valid identity cards. They will have to mention the purpose of their visit to the University.

Further the University has mandated social distancing and prohibited spitting inside the campus. It has made it compulsory for everyone to wear face masks.

The University has restricted the entry inside the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, hostels and halls.

The students or the faculty members will not be allowed to book any halls, seminar rooms to hold any conferences or meetings.

Earlier it held an emergency meeting with the officials to take a stock of the COVID-19 status in the state.

The University will review the virus situation in 10 days and then take any further decision. It has asked all the affiliated colleges, departments and institutes to take all the necessary precautions and look out for anyone who may develop virus symptoms. In such cases, they will have to inform the authorities and ensure safety of the rest of the students as well.

